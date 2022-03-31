EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $172.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.04% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Shares of EOG opened at $121.09 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

