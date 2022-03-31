DA Davidson Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UCBI stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Community Banks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

