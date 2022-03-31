Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issued By Truist Financial

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,679 shares of company stock worth $2,062,615 over the last three months.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

