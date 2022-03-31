Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

NSA opened at $63.76 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

