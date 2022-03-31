Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.59.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $415.55 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.06 and its 200-day moving average is $363.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

