Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Down 4.8%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $410.00 and last traded at $412.05. Approximately 33,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,616,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

