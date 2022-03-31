Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 572 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 786.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 758,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

