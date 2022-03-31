Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 411 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $250.22 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average of $239.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

