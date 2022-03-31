Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 4,281 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

