Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $37.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $30.51 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

