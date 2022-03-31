Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $98.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.17. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -138.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.