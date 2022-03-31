BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BRC stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

