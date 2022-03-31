Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

