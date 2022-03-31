D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.
DHI opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.