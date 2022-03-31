D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

DHI opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

