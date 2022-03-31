Barclays Cuts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $84.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

SKY opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

