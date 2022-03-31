Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $206,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,095,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $235.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average is $237.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.