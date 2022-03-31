Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.