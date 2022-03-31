Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $238,000 in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

