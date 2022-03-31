NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$19.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,593,209.89. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854.

NFI stock opened at C$16.26 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$13.47 and a 12 month high of C$31.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -62.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -257.85%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

