Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.

Shares of SAIC opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 91,475 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

