OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OZMLF opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.