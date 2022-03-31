S&U plc (LON:SUS) Increases Dividend to GBX 57 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U stock opened at GBX 2,399 ($31.43) on Thursday. S&U has a 1-year low of GBX 2,150 ($28.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.64). The company has a current ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,546.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,693.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($34.84) price objective on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.37), for a total transaction of £405,000 ($530,521.35).

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

