Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 25,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,179,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,038 shares of company stock valued at $355,413 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.