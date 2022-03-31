Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $26.32

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $25.18. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 388,566 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

