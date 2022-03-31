Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0406 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $111,725.74 and $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.80 or 1.00052251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

