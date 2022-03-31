Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Comcast has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.