Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HMC stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

