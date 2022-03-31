Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
HMC stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
