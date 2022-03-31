Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

