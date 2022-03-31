Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

