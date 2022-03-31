Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of BELFB opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $230.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $147.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $128,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.