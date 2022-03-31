PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSHIF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PetroShale in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PetroShale in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PetroShale stock opened at 0.67 on Thursday. PetroShale has a fifty-two week low of 0.14 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

