Stelco (TSE:STL) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Overweight

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

