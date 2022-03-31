Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

DELL opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $154,105,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

