State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

STT opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

