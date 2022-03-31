StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

