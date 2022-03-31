StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
T opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.