North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB) to Issue $0.33 Dividend

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB:NODB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
North Dallas Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.41.
