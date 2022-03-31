Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CSN opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.99) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.21. The company has a market cap of £457.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.63 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).
About Chesnara (Get Rating)
See Also
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.