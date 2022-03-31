Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTOIY. Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

