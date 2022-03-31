Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002673.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 212,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

