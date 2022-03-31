Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$181.01 and last traded at C$177.67. Approximately 63,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 72,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$163.49.

CJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$226.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.2300004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

