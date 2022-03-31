Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$181.01 and last traded at C$177.67. Approximately 63,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 72,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$163.49.
CJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$226.73.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.
Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Read More
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.