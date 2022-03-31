Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Hits New 52-Week High at $400.00

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.13), with a volume of 4253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 396.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.
About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)
