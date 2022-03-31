Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.18

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.18 and last traded at C$103.71, with a volume of 318515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.87.

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.5400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

