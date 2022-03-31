Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 10.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 150,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,640,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

