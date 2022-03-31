Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 10.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 150,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,640,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.