Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 138,435 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

