Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $628.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

