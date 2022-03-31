StockNews.com Begins Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 296.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

