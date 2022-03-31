Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $876.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.