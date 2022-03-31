Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $486.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.

In related news, CEO Riley Mccormack acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Digimarc by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 132.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

