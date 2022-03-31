SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a net margin of 46.17% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. SWK has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Get SWK alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SWK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SWK Company Profile (Get Rating)

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.