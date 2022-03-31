SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share.
SCYX stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.99. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.
About SCYNEXIS (Get Rating)
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.