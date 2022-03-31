SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share.

SCYX stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.99. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

